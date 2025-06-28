d4vd Teams Up With K-Pop Act Hyunjin For "Always Love"

d4vd is wasting no time dropping new music despite dropping his much-anticipated debut album in April, "WITHERED."

d4vd is back in his feelings despite being pour out all of his emotions just about two months ago. The Houston singer and songwriter is here this weekend to deliver "Always Love," a first-time collaboration with Hyunjin. The latter is a K-pop artist who is a part of the group, Stray Kids.

On this cut, the two balladeers are wondering if their love interests are on the same pages as they are. d4vd and Hyunjin are making it clear that they want relationships, and they are hoping that they can convince them to see things through.

"Would you stand by my side? / Are you down for the ride? / I don't need nobody else but you / But you," d4vd softly sings on the chorus. Hyunjin is confident that he's the right partner on his portion as he delivers some entrancing vocals.

"All my life I tried to find / Someone that won't make me losе my mind / So, tell me if it's now or nevеr / 'Cause with you, I see forever / I think you could make me better, better."

In typical d4vd fashion, the production is moody and simple with slowed-down guitar and airy drums. Overall, they complement each other well and it's a song that's already gaining a lot of traction as a result. In the first 24 hours, the song has racked up over 550,000 plays on YouTube.

Fans should be on the lookout for a future WITHERED deluxe, which "Always Love" is most likely going to be on.

d4vd & Hyunjin "Always Love"

Quotable Lyrics:

Do ya, do ya feel what I feel?
Do you love like I love?
Would you hold my hand?
Would you let me go?

