Loe Shimmy is back with his signature club banger style this week with a new single, "Tubi Movie." It's a debaucherous track that finds the Florida rapper and crooner getting freaky. "I’m tryna see that sh*t in action please / Lets make a tubi movie right at home / Lets make a movie baby," he raps.
The production is a bit more bassy than usual, as it really embodies more of a trap aesthetic. However, Loe Shimmy and his team of producers stay true to his formula of blending sultry R&B with hip-hop.
Overall, it's a banger and one that the rising star bodies with flexes and solid flows. Moreover, there's just something so unique about his voice that always seems to work. It's like his voice was made to make music like this.
Of course, the big news surrounding the release of "Tubi Movie" is the fact that he is a 2025 XXL Freshman. Loe Shimmy is one of 12 artists to receive this prestigious honor.
Alongside him are GELO (LiAngelo Ball), Ray Vaughn, ian, EBK Jaaybo, YTB Fatt, Samara Cyn, LAZER DIM 700 and more.
Loe Shimmy reacted to it on social media writing on his Instagram, "I told em I was gone do it." Sexyy Red was one of a few fellow rappers to congratulate him on the accomplishment in the comments. "Yayyyy shim dimmmmm congratulations," she wrote.
To help him celebrate, check out "Tubi Movie" down below.
Loe Shimmy "Tubi Movie"
Quotable Lyrics:
She keep on whining
What's the issue?
This money keep on piling
Taking drugs to clear my mental
Uh he not in his right mind
I beat that p**sy right