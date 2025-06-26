Loe Shimmy Celebrates His "XXL" Freshman Nod With Club-Ready "Tubi Movie"

BY Zachary Horvath 84 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
loe-shimmy loe-shimmy
Loe Shimmy is keeping his momentum alive with another new track following his major career accomplishment of becoming a "XXL" Freshman.

Loe Shimmy is back with his signature club banger style this week with a new single, "Tubi Movie." It's a debaucherous track that finds the Florida rapper and crooner getting freaky. "I’m tryna see that sh*t in action please / Lets make a tubi movie right at home / Lets make a movie baby," he raps.

The production is a bit more bassy than usual, as it really embodies more of a trap aesthetic. However, Loe Shimmy and his team of producers stay true to his formula of blending sultry R&B with hip-hop.

Overall, it's a banger and one that the rising star bodies with flexes and solid flows. Moreover, there's just something so unique about his voice that always seems to work. It's like his voice was made to make music like this.

Of course, the big news surrounding the release of "Tubi Movie" is the fact that he is a 2025 XXL Freshman. Loe Shimmy is one of 12 artists to receive this prestigious honor.

Alongside him are GELO (LiAngelo Ball), Ray Vaughn, ian, EBK Jaaybo, YTB Fatt, Samara Cyn, LAZER DIM 700 and more.

Loe Shimmy reacted to it on social media writing on his Instagram, "I told em I was gone do it." Sexyy Red was one of a few fellow rappers to congratulate him on the accomplishment in the comments. "Yayyyy shim dimmmmm congratulations," she wrote.

To help him celebrate, check out "Tubi Movie" down below.

Read More: “106 & Park” Turns 25: The Moments That Made It Legendary

Loe Shimmy "Tubi Movie"

Quotable Lyrics:

She keep on whining
What's the issue?
This money keep on piling
Taking drugs to clear my mental
Uh he not in his right mind
I beat that p**sy right

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
xxl Music "XXL" Reveals The 2025 Freshman Class 5.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
loe shimmy wok and minute maid Songs Loe Shimmy Is Sipping The "Wok & Lemonade" On His New Song 1219