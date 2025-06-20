Central Cee links up with another popular female rap star to deliver his latest hit song. Linking with Sexyy Red this time, the two showcase their undeniable chemistry in the new sing-a-long track, “Guilt Trippin.”

The mellow rhythm carves room for vulnerability, blending candid bars with infectious chemistry. Central Cee raps with a more reflective tone, balancing street grit with emotional tension. Sexyy Red delivers bold verses, layering her assertive energy with sultry ad-libs that sharpen the song’s edge.

The track unpacks emotional manipulation and romantic guilt, where love meets conflict. Central Cee reflects on desire and missteps, questioning loyalty in the face of temptation. Sexyy Red flips the perspective, demanding respect and rejecting emotional games. The pair trade verses like dueling confessions, creating a dialogue that’s honest, charged, and nuanced.

The production mixes bright piano stabs, deep bass, and off-kilter percussion. It nods to amapiano while grounded in a hip-hop framework, creating a warm sonic space that mirrors the track’s emotional duality.

The Miami-shot music video mirrors the lyrical tension, capturing the artists in intimate but fractured moments. Set against neon lights and hazy cuts, the visuals echo the push-pull dynamic of the song.

“Guilt Trippin” reveals maturity from both artists. Central Cee stretching beyond drill, and Sexyy Red channeling her bravado into something more reflective. The track is emotionally layered, tackling heartache and agency without losing its vibe.

It's a summer anthem that aches and glows at once.

“Gult Trippin’” - Central Cee ft. Sexyy Red

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, I'm built different, I feel bad, so I put you on a jet quick

And that's the real definition of some guilt trippin'

You're a feminist, you don't believe in gender roles

Somehow I got you in the kitchen doin' meal preppin'