Guilt Trippin
Central Cee & Sexyy Red Drop A Summer Hip-Hop Duet In Infectious Track "Guilt Trippin"
Central Cee and Sexyy Red's new track follows the UK rapper's previous collaboration with the trendy Bronx rap star Ice Spice.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
35 mins ago