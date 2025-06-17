Lil Double 0 Prepares Fans For Upcoming Tape With Nostalgic Single "Johnny Test"

BY Zachary Horvath 32 Views
lil-double-0 lil-double-0
Freebandz signee Lil Double 0 is showing love to the 2000s Cartoon Network program that came to an end in 2014.

Lil Double 0 is reminding Generation Z of a beloved Cartoon Network cartoon, Johnny Test. The show premiered back in 2005 and a had a strong nine-year run. The show centered around an adolescent boy who was a bit of a troublemaker.

However, he had a curious mindset thanks in part to his talking dog, Dukey, who happened to be his best pal. They would always get into shenanigans thanks in part to his "genius" older twin sisters, Susan and Mary. They were always testing some wild creations and Johnny and Dukey found themselves toying around with their inventions.

It's safe to say that Johnny didn't live a normal life growing up and Lil Double 0 is drawing a parallel to the character. "Mama, I tried, but I'm so slime, I swear I did my best / F*ck the opps, they know the rest, stand over a n**** chest / Ain't tryna play crazy, n****, AK bullet gon' graze a n**** / Droppin' out sixth grade, been sellin' dope, that sh*t there paid a n****."

So yes, things weren't as fun and light-hearted for Lil Double 0, but you can see how he feels he can relate. It's a trap banger too, which shouldn't surprise anyone given that he's signed to Future's Freebandz label.

Check out the track now below while the Memphis native preps his next tape, WALKWRLD 2.

Lil Double 0 "Johnny Test"

Quotable Lyrics:

Crackin' fours and breakin' h*es, they know we really bring the style
And they ain't know that Freebandz sh*t, that Walkdown sh*t, we puttin' it down
I made myself a boss, I turned myself up, n****, I made my style
Young n**** twenty-three, ran through a million, n****, I live like, "Wow"
I'm CEO status, I'm runnin' this Double G sh*t, this sh*t get wild
F*ckin' this b*tch today, I don't want her to leave, but her boyfriend killin' me style

