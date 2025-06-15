Ace Hood Delivers Hard-Hitting Single “That Mode”

Ace Hood is currently gearing up to drop his new full-length project, "S.O.U.L.," which is slated for release on July 18.

“That Mode” follows the release of the lead single for S.O.U.L., “Mister Hood.” The track was unleashed in February of this year alongside a cinematic accompanying music video, setting the tone for the upcoming project. It also follows the release of collabs with the likes of T-Rob, Skales, and more. Ace Hood’s last full-length release was B.O.D.Y., which he dropped in 2023. It features fan-favorite tracks like “Energy,” “Uncomfortable Truth” featuring Millyz, and “Feelin’ You,” among others.

While fans still have a few more weeks to wait until they can hear S.O.U.L. in full, Ace Hood recently decided to give them a taste of what's to come with his new single, "That Mode." The high-octane, ISM-produced track was released via Hood Nation Records/Sony Orchard.

Fans haven't heard a lot of solo material from Ace Hood in recent months. Fortunately, however, it looks like that's about to change. The South Florida-born performer is currently gearing up to drop his new full-length project, S.O.U.L. The album is slated for release on July 18 and will explore themes of inner growth, navigating hardship, staying focused amid temptation, and more.

