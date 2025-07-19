After leaving We The Best, rap star Ace Hood's journey has been focused on soul searching and peaceful tranquility. His new album, S.O.U.L., speaks to his never-ending journey that has helped him cleanse his soul of the past.

The 14-track, 45-minute project is both a personal reckoning and artistic transformation, offering a mix of spiritual insight, lyrical intensity, and emotional vulnerability. It is arguably his best work yet.

The rollout began with “Mister Hood,” a reflective February release praised for its mature lyricism and soulful production. That momentum continued in June with “That Mode,” a high-energy single produced by ISM, accompanied by an Alex Heider–directed video. The track, with its booming percussion and focused delivery, captured Ace’s mindset: centered, locked in, and spiritually driven.

On S.O.U.L., themes of faith, resilience, and personal mastery take center stage. Ace Hood confronts his past, embraces accountability, and reflects on his journey from major-label breakout under DJ Khaled to fully independent artist. The album doesn’t chase trends—it builds a legacy.

Tracks like “Live N Learn” and “Georgia Lyric” carry the emotional weight of survival and renewal. The sonic palette ranges from thunderous 808s to warm, gospel-tinged backdrops, mirroring the album’s emotional balance. Each verse feels earned—delivered with a clarity that reflects Ace’s current mindset as a father, entrepreneur, and veteran lyricist.

Critics have hailed S.O.U.L. as a defining moment in Ace’s catalog. Now 37, the rapper channels years of experience—mainstream highs, personal setbacks, spiritual awakenings—into a project that doesn’t just sound like growth, it lives it.

S.O.U.L. isn’t just an album. It’s a mission statement. For Ace Hood, the losses were lessons. And this is the return.

S.O.U.L. - Ace Hood

Official Tracklist