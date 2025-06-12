Ananda Lewis, Former MTV Host, Dies At 52 After Cancer Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 294 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home &amp; Family"
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: TV Personality Ananda Lewis visits Hallmark's "Home &amp; Family" at Universal Studios on March 21, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ananda Lewis publicly announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, revealing in 2024 that it had escalated to Stage 4.

Yesterday, Ananda Lewis' sister Lakshmi Emory took to Facebook to confirm the beloved former MTV host has passed away at the age of 52. "She's free, and in His heavenly arms," Emory wrote. "Lord, rest her soul." TMZ Hip Hop reports that Lewis died while in hospice care at her Los Angeles home following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Lewis publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2020, admitting that she had avoided mammograms in the past and encouraging early testing. In October of 2024, she announced that her breast cancer had reached Stage 4 after she previously declined to get a mastectomy.

She's survived by her 14-year-old son, Langston, who graduated middle school today.

Lewis shared her last post on Instagram in February. "Prevention IS the cure 💕," she wrote at the time. "If you’re in a healthy body, you’re holding a winning lotto ticket. PLEASE learn how to avoid cancer. Because you still can. Love you💜."

Read More: Young Scooter's Autopsy Findings Revealed

Ananda Lewis Career
2005 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals
Ananda Lewis during 2005 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Lewis graduated from Howard University in 1995 with a degree in history before becoming an MTV veejay two years later. After joining the network, she hosted Total Request Live and Hot Zone, which featured both music videos and interviews. Following the 1999 Columbine shooting, she also hosted specials about school violence. She additionally hosted a tribute program after Aaliyah's 2001 death.

That same year, Lewis launched The Ananda Lewis Show. She was then a correspondent on the Entertainment Tonight spin-off The Insider before deciding to pursue carpentry. Her fellow former MTV veejay Dave Holmes took to Instagram yesterday to share a heartfelt message about Lewis' passing.

"Well, this is awful. Ananda Lewis has died," he wrote in part. "She was the best: friendly funny kind clever cool committed passionate patient stylish and smart. If you were working with her, you knew you’d be having fun, and you’d want to step your game up to match her effortless charisma. You couldn’t, but the trying made you better."

Read More: Reggae Legend Cocoa Tea Dies After Cancer Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo 8.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 73.4K
Lisa Lake/Getty Images Pop Culture GloRilla Reponds To Internet Haters, "Life's Great, P*ssy Still Good" 10.3K