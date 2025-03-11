Reggae Legend Cocoa Tea Dies After Cancer Battle

Legendary reggae artist Cocoa Tea died on Tuesday morning at 65, his wife Malvia Scott confirmed to Jamaica Gleaner. She revealed that he suffered cardiac arrest earlier in the day in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. "I got a call early this morning to say that he had been transferred from the facility to the hospital … which is like five minutes away … because he was vomiting. He was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia," she told the outlet.

Cocoa Tea had been battling illness since December, which led to a hospitalization a few weeks ago. "About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said 'I am always worried,'" she said. "He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Roasts Drake For Cryptic Hint At His Next Chapter

Cocoa Tea's Legacy

Image via X (formerly Twitter) @AndrewHolnessJM

Cocoa Tea was best known for his songs, "Riker's Island," "Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea," and "Young Lover" among many others. He released his final album, Sunset in Negril, in 2014. In the wake of Cocoa Tea's death, several celebrities have been sharing tributes on social media. Popcaan posted a video of him performing at Unruly Fest on Instagram.