King Combs Shares Precious IG Post Celebrating The Combs Twins High School Graduation

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Jessie Combs and King Combs, the children of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive for Sean Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
King Combs is one of six children. Quincy, Christian Combs and the Combs Twins' mother is the late Kim Porter.

Justin, King Combs, Quincy, all of Diddy's sons have stepped up on the home front to shower their sisters' with love during their coming-of-age moments while their father faces RICO charges.

On Sunday afternoon, King Combs would share a celebratory Instagram post for his twin sisters who just graduated from high school. Jessie and D'Lila Combs graduated from Sierra Cayon High School last week. The same high school as LeBron James son, Bryce James, who the twins cheered for as school cheerleaders.

With a photo featuring King Combs and his sisters, he captioned the Instagram post with a precious message, "Still cant believe it !! Congrats to the smartest most beautiful perfect strongest girls on the planet [world emoji][heart emoji] @the_combs_twins Love y’all."

The Twins' graduation is the latest moment missed by their father Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently detained in New York on RICO charges, including sex trafficking. Diddy was arrested by federal authorities in September 2024.

More: Kanye West Backs Meme Coin Created By Diddy's Sons

King Combs & The Combs Twins

Diddy is on trial in Manhattan federal court facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting women for prostitution. Prosecutors claim that from 2004 to 2024, Combs led a criminal operation involving coercion, drug use, and the sexual exploitation of women.

Key testimonies have come from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who detailed alleged years of abuse, and a former assistant known as "Mia," who accused him of sexual assault. Kid Cudi also testified, recalling threats and the alleged firebombing of his car.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail. Legal analysts believe he’s unlikely to testify, as it could lead to damaging cross-examination.

If convicted, Combs faces life in prison. The high-profile case continues to unfold, with proceedings expected to stretch into July. The trial has sparked intense media coverage and renewed public scrutiny of the music mogul’s controversial past.

Diddy family has been present at every court date since the trial began in May.

More: Chopper Mocks Diddy's Son For Pressing Him Over Diddy Allegations

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Opening Statements Begin In Sean Combs Trial Music Diddy's Twins Hit Their Senior Prom In Matching Red Dresses After Attending Dad's Trial 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.4K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.7K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Diddy Will Appear In Court For Arraignment In New Superseding Indictment 2.2K