Justin, King Combs, Quincy, all of Diddy's sons have stepped up on the home front to shower their sisters' with love during their coming-of-age moments while their father faces RICO charges.

On Sunday afternoon, King Combs would share a celebratory Instagram post for his twin sisters who just graduated from high school. Jessie and D'Lila Combs graduated from Sierra Cayon High School last week. The same high school as LeBron James son, Bryce James, who the twins cheered for as school cheerleaders.

With a photo featuring King Combs and his sisters, he captioned the Instagram post with a precious message, "Still cant believe it !! Congrats to the smartest most beautiful perfect strongest girls on the planet [world emoji][heart emoji] @the_combs_twins Love y’all."

The Twins' graduation is the latest moment missed by their father Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently detained in New York on RICO charges, including sex trafficking. Diddy was arrested by federal authorities in September 2024.

King Combs & The Combs Twins

Diddy is on trial in Manhattan federal court facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting women for prostitution. Prosecutors claim that from 2004 to 2024, Combs led a criminal operation involving coercion, drug use, and the sexual exploitation of women.

Key testimonies have come from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who detailed alleged years of abuse, and a former assistant known as "Mia," who accused him of sexual assault. Kid Cudi also testified, recalling threats and the alleged firebombing of his car.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail. Legal analysts believe he’s unlikely to testify, as it could lead to damaging cross-examination.

If convicted, Combs faces life in prison. The high-profile case continues to unfold, with proceedings expected to stretch into July. The trial has sparked intense media coverage and renewed public scrutiny of the music mogul’s controversial past.