Christian Combs, also known as rap star King Combs, continues to rally behind the women in his life and their accomplishments this week. After celebrating his twin sisters' high school graduation in L.A., Christian pops out in New York to attend his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, pop-up for her brand, Body By Raven. Diddy's son is the supportive body as he and Raven roll up with security.

In the clip circulating social media, Christian is the perfect gentleman, opening Raven's car door and walking her into the event. He takes a moment to greet fans with handshakes. Social media enjoyed witness the couple's support for each other, according to comments.

"Listen...he BEEN about her and clearly don't play about her either," commented a fan on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post. "We absolutely love to see it"

All about the love, another fan commented, "Black people we need to support black love more because trust nobody else will if we don’t [heart emoji][heart emoji] shout out to Christian & his beautiful lady."

Of course, the comment section wouldn't go without mentioning Diddy's trial with the moment. A fan commented, "Yasss, so he was at the courthouse and then left to support her. Now that is love."

Christian and the Combs family have been in attendance at every Diddy court appearance since the mogul was arrested in September 2024. The Diddy trial is on it's fourth week of examination.

Christian Combs and Raven Tracy's dating history spans to 2022. They display their love for each other regularly on social media. In 2023, the couple made headlines when Tracy tattooed Combs’s name on her butt, sparking both praise and debate.