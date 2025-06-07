Christian Combs Supports Girlfriend Raven Tracy At Her Pop Up Event In New York

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 531 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Raven Tracy and Christian Combs attend the 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit)
Christian Combs celebrated his twin sisters on Instagram after graduated from High Scool with heartfelt message.

Christian Combs, also known as rap star King Combs, continues to rally behind the women in his life and their accomplishments this week. After celebrating his twin sisters' high school graduation in L.A., Christian pops out in New York to attend his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, pop-up for her brand, Body By Raven. Diddy's son is the supportive body as he and Raven roll up with security.

In the clip circulating social media, Christian is the perfect gentleman, opening Raven's car door and walking her into the event. He takes a moment to greet fans with handshakes. Social media enjoyed witness the couple's support for each other, according to comments.

"Listen...he BEEN about her and clearly don't play about her either," commented a fan on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post. "We absolutely love to see it"

All about the love, another fan commented, "Black people we need to support black love more because trust nobody else will if we don’t [heart emoji][heart emoji] shout out to Christian & his beautiful lady."

Of course, the comment section wouldn't go without mentioning Diddy's trial with the moment. A fan commented, "Yasss, so he was at the courthouse and then left to support her. Now that is love."

Christian and the Combs family have been in attendance at every Diddy court appearance since the mogul was arrested in September 2024. The Diddy trial is on it's fourth week of examination.

More: King Combs Shares Precious IG Post Celebrating The Combs Twins High School Graduation

Christian Combs & Raven Tracy

Christian Combs and Raven Tracy's dating history spans to 2022. They display their love for each other regularly on social media. In 2023, the couple made headlines when Tracy tattooed Combs’s name on her butt, sparking both praise and debate. 

In August 2024, they took a major step forward by purchasing a home together, signaling a deeper commitment beyond social media affection. While Christian supports his father through his legal battles, the couple supports each other mutually as the Combs family navigates through the chaos. 

More: Christian Combs Shows Love To His Twin Sisters On Their 18th Birthday

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Revolt World Grand Finale Party With King Combs &amp; The Bad Boy Family Relationships Diddy’s Son King Combs Parties With Girlfriend Raven Tracy After Father’s Arrest 8.2K
2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit Relationships King Combs Turns Up With Girlfriend Raven Tracy Amid Father Diddy’s Legal Issues 36.6K
US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-DIDDY-COURT Pop Culture Christian Combs Shows Love To His Twin Sisters On Their 18th Birthday 951
Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City Music King Combs Shares Precious IG Post Celebrating The Combs Twins High School Graduation 1467