112 Rap Biggie Smalls “Hypnotize,” No Diddy

112 is one of the original groups on Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. But it appears the R&B group has distance themselves from the controversial mogul.

A clip surfaced over the weekend of the group remembering fellow Bad Boy artist The Notorious B.I.G., performing the classic, “Hypnotize,” during a concert. Fans would notice that the group excluded Diddy’s mention while reciting the verse. 112 would remain silent with Diddy’s part came up.

The audience would laugh and awe at the exclusion. The group hasn't spoken on issues with Diddy but it was made clear they don’t associate with the mogul.

Diddy faces RICO charges, including sex trafficking and sexual assault. He also battles multiple lawsuits.

112 collaborated with Biggie Smalls on the rapper’s final album, Life After Death. They also collaborated on the group’s hit song, “Only You,” with Mase.

Their 1996 self-titled debut album, marks the first Bad Boy album after signing with the label in 1995. The album includes the classic love song “Cupid.” Their sound is blending rich harmonies with streetwise collaborations.

Follow-up projects Room 112 and the Grammy-winning Part III (2001) pushed their sound further, with the platinum single “Peaches & Cream” highlighting their crossover appeal. They would leave Bad Boy for Def Jam in 2003.

At a time when most R&B groups stayed in their lane, 112 thrived in hip-hop’s spotlight. Their clean image, sharp performances, and consistent radio presence helped bridge genres and broaden the reach of both R&B and hip-hop.

Though the group evolved with time, their early Bad Boy catalog remains foundational. 112’s legacy lies not only in chart success but in how they redefined what R&B could be within a rap-dominated era.

Their impact is woven into the DNA of late ’90s urban music. 112 would be one of the last R&B groups in today’s music.