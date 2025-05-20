Diddy Allegedly Used To Take Ecstasy Pills Shaped Like President Barack Obama

During Day 7 of the Diddy trial, the mogul's former assistant David James took the stand and delivered some jaw-dropping allegations.

Overall, the Diddy trial has been a massive story in hip-hop and there is no denying that this has gotten a whole bunch of attention. Tuesday marks Day 7 of the trial, and it started with the mogul's former assistant on the stand.

David James spoke at the end of the day on Monday, and was back for a brief period in the A.M. It was here where he spoke about the alleged relationship dynamic between Diddy and Cassie. Furthermore, James spoke about his experience witnessing alleged sex workers.

During his testimony, James admitted to doing drugs so that he could keep up with the vibe. In fact, he referred to the drug use as "Diddy-bopping." It was here where he revealed that the mogul would allegedly engage in ecstasy. However, there is one detail here that is going viral on social media.

Allegedly, these ecstasy pills were in the shape of former President Barack Obama. One has to wonder: who would even make such a thing? Better yet, why would Diddy allegedly take these?

Diddy Trial Day 7

While many of the details surrounding this case have been downright shocking, there is no denying why an allegation such as this one would go viral. After all, it involves the likeness of a former president.

Today, Cassie's mom is also testifying in the trial, and there will be other witnesses taking the stand as well. Overall, the prosecution is looking to build up its case, and it appears as though this trial could end up taking weeks.

It was revealed that Diddy's legal team would not be cross-examining Cassie's mother. However, Regina Ventura did making some very serious allegations during her testimony. For instance, she claimed that she had to take out a loan to pay Diddy for an alleged sex tape of her daughter.

This is a high-profile trial, and we will continue to keep you updated and informed until the very end.

