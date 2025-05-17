DC The Don is one of the underrated masters of creating druggy and moody vibes. If you don't think so, you might want to give "GET NAKED" a try. If you are looking for a fun and creative club track to add to your party playlists in particular, this will do the trick.
Part of the reason is because of the iconic sample DC The Don uses. He flips Gwen Stefani's iconic 2000s hit "Hollaback Girl," highlighting the unforgettable kick and clap loop especially.
He pairs that with a growling bass line and ambient background vocals for a dark twist. It may sound like a cheap way to get people to check it out. But we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the execution here.
It gets addicting quick, as DC's melodic performance on the chorus is easy to memorize and super wavy. The toxicity on the track is perfect for the tone he was going for as Don finds himself torn between two girls he meets at a nightclub.
The track is already gaining momentum, ranking as his top track on Spotify. It certainly has the potential to create some sort of TikTok trend, but we don't think it'll get too annoying. See what you think by spinning it below.
DC The Don "GET NAKED"
Quotable Lyrics:
I met two girls in this club tonight
Swear, they both got me hypnotized
Neither one could ever be my wife, 'cause they gon' have me runnin' for my life (Ah, ah)
Wonder how many we could fit in this blacked-out Tesla? (Ah, ah)
Girl, you look good already, you ain't gotta do the extras (Woah, ah, ah)
Woke up in a mansion, I'm feelin' too sick, I need a check-up