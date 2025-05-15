Smokey Robinson Reportedly Faces Criminal Investigation For Sexual Assault Claims

Smokey Robinson performs at Fox Theatre in Detroit on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Robinson last performed at the venue on November 19, 1988 as part of the grand reopening. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Smokey Robinson's lawyer has denied the sexual assault accusations from four of the singer's former housekeepers.

Smokey Robinson recently made headlines for a scrapped biopic that he wanted to work out with Terrence Howard. That arrived before a much more pressing and scandalous development: a sexual assault lawsuit from four alleged former housekeepers.

According to TMZ, these allegations led to a criminal investigation into the singer on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Three alleged female victims filed police reports on Friday (May 9) with the department's special victims' unit. The investigation is reportedly in its early stages.

Per alleged law enforcement sources who spoke to the outlet, investigators will try to talk to him about these police reports' allegations. In the meantime, the lawyers representing these three alleged victims also spoke to TMZ. They reportedly told the outlet that they are "pleased to learn that the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept has opened a criminal investigation into our clients' claims of sexual assault against Smokey Robinson. Our clients intend to fully cooperate with LASD's ongoing investigation in the pursuit of seeking justice for themselves and others that may have been similarly assaulted by him."

Smokey Robinson Case
Syndication: USA TODAY
Smokey Robinson speaks during a ceremony honoring Martha Reeves with the 2,776th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, the lawsuit against Smokey Robinson emerged earlier this month. Four anonymous women claimed they were his housekeepers and accused him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence. They reportedly seek millions of dollars in damages.

Smokey Robinson's lawyer denied these claims. "As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon – $50 million, to be exact," Christopher Frost reportedly stated. "Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create."

Meanwhile, the Detroit native reportedly plans to file to dismiss this lawsuit and respond in his own words. His legendary career is now under scrutiny, although it has nothing to do with his alleged actions. We will see what this criminal investigation results in.

