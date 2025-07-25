Smokey Robinson Faces New Sexual Battery Allegations As Fifth Woman Files Police Report

Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Smokey Robinson &amp; Stevie Wonder perform "Tears of a Clown” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Earlier this year, Smokey Robinson was sued by four of his former housekeepers, who alleged that he sexually assaulted and harassed them.

Smokey Robinson is currently facing various allegations of sexual battery, and now, a fifth accuser has filed a police report. According to TMZ, the woman did so at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station last Wednesday (July 16). Reportedly, Robinson's four other accusers have also filed police reports.

"It's not surprising to us that in the context of very public allegations by the four interconnected Jane Does and their shared attorneys," Robinson's attorney Christopher Frost told the outlet. "No matter how untrue, news like this might emerge. It's one of the risks of being a celebrity, that others will take the same approach."

"Our focus is on exposing the falsity of the Doe lawsuit, where the Does and their lawyers have taken a hit and run approach -- making allegations against a beloved 85-year-old cultural icon and subsequently refusing to reveal their identities or unequivocally sit for a deposition, where the truth can actually be determined," Frost added.

Read More: Smokey Robinson Files $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Smokey Robinson Lawsuit
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Smokey Robinson performs at Fox Theatre in Detroit on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Robinson last performed at the venue on November 19, 1988 as part of the grand reopening. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Robinson's fifth accuser filing a police report comes nearly three months after the Motown artist was hit with a lawsuit by his first four accusers. Reportedly, the accusers are all former housekeepers who worked for him between 2006 to 2024.

They allege that they experienced “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment” while working for the Grammy winner. Allegedly, this is what led them to quit. Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The accusers allege that she failed “to take the appropriate corrective action" amid the alleged misconduct. They're seeking at least $50 million in damages.

In May, Robinson filed a $500 million lawsuit of his own against the four women for alleged defamation. He vehemently denied their allegations, also insisting they were treated like "family."

Read More: Smokey Robinson Reportedly Faces Criminal Investigation For Sexual Assault Claims

