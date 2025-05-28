Smokey Robinson Files $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Lawyers for the legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson, whom four former housekeepers have accused of sexually assault, filed a cross-complaint on Wednesday that accuses the women and their lawyers of defamation. Robinson’s lawyers also filed a motion to dismiss the women’s lawsuit.

Per the New York Times, the new filings, Robinson’s lawyers said the housekeepers "fabricated" the abuse allegations in an attempt to extort the 85-year-old. The countersuit describes a caring relationship that Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, had with the women. It notes that they vacationed together, celebrated holidays and gifted them with items like concert tickets and a new car.

The court papers, which were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, ask for $500 million in damages. They also provide text messages in which the women wished Robinson a happy birthday and invited him to events. The papers also said Robinson's wife considered at least one of the women a friend, even including her in her will.

“The Robinsons did not abuse, harm or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity,” the countersuit said. “Unfortunately, the depths of plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds.”

Smokey Robinson Lawsuit

Lawyers for the women declined to comment on Wednesday. John Harris, one of their lawyers, previously said that three of the women feared reporting Robinson because of their immigration status.

The lawsuit filed against Smokey Robinson earlier this month identifies the four former housekeepers as Jane Does 1 through 4. They each accuse him of raping them repeatedly while they were employed as housekeepers in his three homes.

Christopher Frost, one of Robinson's lawyers, previously denied these allegations. Wednesday’s legal filings offered a much more extensive look into Robinson's defense strategy. His lawyers argue that the women do not have the legal grounds to remain anonymous.

Smokey Robinson’s countersuit also includes allegations of emotional distress and financial elder abuse. The suit points to a news conference by Mr. Harris in which he called Robinson a "serial and sick rapist" and a "serial assaulter," which Robinson's lawyers called defamatory. The suit also implies plaintiff involvement in the theft of a safe and the disappearance of bank records from the Robinson home.