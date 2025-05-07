Smokey Robinson is facing accusations of alleged sexual harassament and assault from four former housekeepers who filed a complaint against him in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The women claim they worked for Robinson at various times from 2006 to 2024, but each eventually quit due to the legendary singer's “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

As caught by CNN, the filing claims the women were afraid to report the incidents because they felt "threatened and intimidated" by Robinson's powerful status as a celebrity. Three of the four girls also expressed concern about a "possible adverse effect on her immigration status."

The lawsuit additionally names Robinson’s wife, Frances Robinson, as a co-defendant. It accuses her of allegedly failing “to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent Defendant Smokey Robinson’s deviant misconduct” as well as fostering a hostile work environment by “screaming” and “using ethnically pejorative words and language.”

Smokey Robinson Songs

Smokey Robinson speaks during a ceremony honoring Martha Reeves (R) with the 2,776th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 27, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Robinson first blew up as the frontman for the Motown group the Miracles, but he eventually went on to serve as the Motown Records vice president. His best-known songs include “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second that Emotion,” The Tracks of My Tears," "Being With You," and “Tears of a Clown,” among others. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

In addition to alleged sexual assault and harassment, the women all alleged that the family failed to pay minimum wage or overtime wages while also not offering them rest or lunch breaks during their shifts. As for the entirety of the damages, they cite allegations of emotional distress, gender violence, hostile work environment and labor violations. In turn, they're seeking at least $50 million in total.

The plaintiffs' attorney, John Harris, said in a press conference on Tuesday that the women want to “stand up for their rights, as well as the rights of other women." He added that they “want and demand justice for themselves” and this “is the first step of their journey to achieve that objective.”