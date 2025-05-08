Smokey Robinson is facing new sexual assault allegations supposedly tainting the legacy of the R&B and soul icon, and his legal team believes this is the only alleged motive for this new lawsuit. TMZ reportedly spoke with his attorney Christopher Frost, who had a staunch response to this legal move.

Specifically, Robinson's lawyer called this lawsuit full of lies and alleged it only seeks to extort the Miracles member. "As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon – $50 million, to be exact," Frost reportedly stated.

"Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create," the attorney expressed regarding the allegations against Smokey Robinson.

Also, Frost indicated the Detroit native will respond in his own words and plans to motion to dismiss this lawsuit. He and his legal team will reportedly speak on "numerous aspects" of these accusations which allegedly "defy credulity, as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others."

"We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold," Frost reportedly remarked.

Smokey Robinson Allegations

Singer Smokey Robinson on the red carpet at the 35th annual Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night. May 03, 2024. © Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, four former housekeepers filed this lawsuit alleging sexual assault under anonymity. They allege Smokey Robinson sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions. In addition, the lawsuit targets his wife Frances Gladney Robinson and accused her of doing nothing to protect them despite her alleged full knowledge of the crimes.

The four former housekeepers accused the legendary singer of engaging in this behavior from 2006 to 2024, which caused them to quit. They allegedly feared to take this action due to his fame. Not only that, but the lawsuit also includes other allegations of withheld pay, lack of lunch breaks and rest, and a generally hostile work environment.

Elsewhere, it's been quiet for Robinson in the headlines. One recent story before this lawsuit relates to an unsuccessful biopic he wanted to do with Terrence Howard.