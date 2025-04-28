Terrence Howards Explains Why He Refused To Kiss Another Man For An Acting Role

Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Terrence Howard presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Terrence Howard told Bill Maher his biggest career regret involving Smokey Robinson and claimed Marvin Gaye was homosexual.

Terrence Howard plans to make a podcast exposing certain Hollywood secrets soon, and it seems like he got a head start. He was the most recent guest on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, on which they spoke on a lot of topics.

In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter, the two started talking about Billy Dee Williams, which led to Howard revealing his biggest career regret. He turned down Smokey Robinson's request to play him in a biopic because he was working with Lee Daniels on a potential Marvin Gaye project.

When Maher asked what he ended up doing, the actor revealed he didn't end up doing anything with that Gaye project. In fact, he revealed he stepped away after he was at Quincy Jones' house, who allegedly told Howard that Marvin Gaye was allegedly homosexual.

"I could not," Terrence Howard remarked, explaining he would never kiss a man in his career. "They would've wanted to do that and I wouldn't have been able to do that. No, 'cause I don't fake it. I would cut my lips off. [...] That's fine, do what you love to do, but don't aim it at me. And I can't play that character 100 percent. I can't surrender myself to a place that I don't understand."

Terrence Howard Filmography

Of course, Bill Maher clarified that they don't want to kiss men because they're straight, redirecting their views away from more homophobic assumptions some viewers might jump to. It was more of a debate around a performance's authenticity, despite the heavy phrasing.

As for the roles Terrence Howard did play, he has many to his name. He received an Oscar nomination for his role in 2005's Hustle & Flow, briefly joined the MCU in 2008's Iron Man, and joined the cast of other big movies such as 2004's Crash, 2003's Biker Boyz, and 2013's Prisoners.

This joins other wild celebrity stories from Howard, and recent headlines involving his conflicts with the scientific community. We will see if any other clip from this Bill Maher interview makes the rounds online, as they spoke on a whole lot more.

