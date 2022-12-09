After decades in the entertainment industry, Terrence Howard announced his plans to retire from acting. The actor made things clear in a recent interview, saying, “This is the end for me.”

Sitting down with Entertainment Tonight, the Empire star revealed some sage advice that he received from the late actor Sidney Poitier in the past.

“I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.” Howard shared.

While revealing his appreciation for new actors, the 53-year-old continues, “I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

The Chicago native has enjoyed a successful career since he started in the early 1990s.

After making guest appearances in various sitcoms, he later starred in Ray, Crash, and Four Brothers. In 2006, Howard earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Hustle & Flow.

Per Complex, the actor previously claimed in 2019 that he would retire after Empire officially ended. Though the hit Fox show finished with six seasons in 2020, Howard continued to act in several films.

But now, it appears the Best Man star is finally ready to leave the profession.

Rooting for his fellow entertainers to find success, Howard also shared with Entertainment Tonight, “Yes, there’s some better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do. So, I want to applaud them, I want to be excited about what they do.”

