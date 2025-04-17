Terrence Howard Proclaims He Will Expose Hollywood Via A New Podcast

Terrence Howard often ruffles feathers with his controversial scientific views, but that is not his only divisive perspective on a hot topic. In fact, his upcoming podcast plans will tie in his alternative school of thought, in a way, with his own lengthy and illustrious experience in the entertainment industry.

According to TMZ, the actor shared plans with the outlet to release a podcast he's been working on that aims to expose Hollywood. He described it as a "studio's nightmare and every actor's wet dream," telling the publication he started recording this program about media companies with plans for a public release in the near future.

One of the matters this new podcast will purportedly cover is Terrence Howard's lawsuit against the CAA for allegedly pressuring him to take a lower salary on the TV show Empire. As such, some of his supposed targets are higher-ups at Disney and Fox, those who slighted him on the set of Empire, and alleged perpetrators of "business betrayals" and "shady transactions" during his time in the film and television industry.

All in all, the 56-year-old reportedly aims to give listeners an understanding of how Hollywood actually works. However, he said he will not do so at the expense of celebrities, opting to "speak truth to power" rather than blast specific individuals that are closer to peers than business superiors. This claim follows Terrence Howard's recent wild claim on The PBD Podcast about Diddy allegedly trying to sleep with him, so we don't expect name-drops to fully disappear.

Terrence Howard Filmography

Not only that, but he reportedly shared with TMZ how everyone in the business has too much fear to speak out against the Hollywood machine. But Howard feels he has nothing to lose and will not hesitate to anger folks in the process. Now, all we have left to find out is whether or not this podcast will actually see a public release, and what shape it will take.

Considering previous Terrence Howard interviews, many might scoff at this idea. His remarks about supposedly reinventing physics and dismissing scientific institutions certainly cast a light over everything else he approaches. But at the end of the day, we can't judge a book by its cover just yet.

After all, the Chicago native has loads of experience at many levels of Hollywood, so folks dismissing him outright might miss out on some key reflections. Some of his most celebrated work includes 2004's Crash, 2005's Hustle & Flow, 2005's Lackawanna Blues, and 2013's Prisoners.