Two new individuals, a man and a woman, have come forward with allegations of sexual battery against Smokey Robinson.

Smokey Robinson is in more hot water, as recently, TMZ reported that he's been hit with new sexual battery allegations. He's currently facing a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year by four anonymous women. Now, another anonymous woman and an anonymous man want to join the suit.

The woman alleges that she used to work for the Motown icon as a housekeeper, and that he tried to make her touch his genitals on multiple occasions. The man says that he also worked for the Robinsons, and that he would frequently detail their cars.

He alleges that Robinson came outside in his underwear and fondled himself several times while he was doing this. "Smokey Robinson’s sexual arousal was vivid and unmistakable during these incidents," he alleges. The man also alleges that Robinson made sexually suggestive remarks, and tried to force him to touch his genitals.

Smokey Robinson Lawsuit
Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Harris, And Terry Lewis Visit The SiriusXM Studio
Smokey Robinson visits SiriusXM Studios on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Robinson's attorney, Christopher Frost, has released a statement in response to the latest allegations.

"These plaintiffs are part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are laying out their claims for maximum adverse publicity," it begins. "We have already explained in the Robinsons’ lawsuit against this group for defamation, civil conspiracy and elder abuse that, all along, this has been an organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend."

"This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations," it continues. "We have sought the Court’s intervention multiple times to require these anonymous individuals to divulge essential information, turn over relevant evidence, and to share deposition transcripts with the District Attorney. For obvious reasons, this group of Does and their attorneys refuse to be forthcoming with all the evidence possible to investigate their own claims. Once the public can see the truth, their avaricious motives and fabricated claims will be revealed.”

