Drake Fans Are Furious With Montell Jordan's Stance On "Papi's Home"

BY Cole Blake 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Montell Jordan had mixed feelings about Drake sampling his song, "Daddy’s Home," for a "Certified Lover Boy" track.

Drake fans called out Montell Jordan on X (formerly Twitter), this week, after he spoke about Drake sampling his song, "Daddy’s Home," for the Certified Lover Boy track, "Papi’s Home." He explained that he had mixed feelings about him doing so, but did see some benefits to the situation.

Jordan described it as a "wild surprise," during an appearance on the We Sound Crazy Podcast, noting that no one had cleared it with him. "The content in the song, with the language and stuff like that, is stuff that's not on brand for me, but it's on brand for him. And it advanced the publishing of the original song more which allowed me to recoup faster. After Certified Lover Boy dropped, my recoupment of my publishing and royalties finally recouped after 28 years."

When the account RNB Radar shared a clip of Jordan's comments on X, fans went off on him. "The fact that he had zero agency in the matter, benefitted, and is passive aggressive is pretty bad," one user wrote. One more added: "Bro, you don’t own it. What’s the point of getting something cleared with you when you have zero authority to do it? Be happy and grateful." Another theorized: "Im betting he did that on purpose to get him paid more there’s no way an artist as established as Drake doesn’t get samples cleared beforehand."

Read More: Montell Jordan Net Worth 2024: What Is The "This Is How We Do It" Icon Worth?

Drake's Next Album

Looking ahead, Drake is already at work on another album. OVO artist, Smiley confirmed that he was working on the project in between takes on the “Nokia” music video shoot during a live stream earlier this week. “Even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot, during a break, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording. He’s in that crazy mode, right now," he said of Drake.

As for the Toronto rapper himself, he hinted at entering a new "chapter" in a post on Instagram, earlier this year. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he wrote. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

Read More: Drake Sets The Tone On "CLB" With "Champagne Poetry"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.8K
The 40th American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience Music Drake Admits He DM'd Justin Bieber About Collaborating But Hasn't Heard Back 5.0K
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Music Action Bronson Randomly Hits Reddit To Drop A "Freestyle" 4.1K
photo by kevork Djancezian/Getty images Gossip Drake & Rihanna Reportedly Break Up 33.0K