Drake fans called out Montell Jordan on X (formerly Twitter), this week, after he spoke about Drake sampling his song, "Daddy’s Home," for the Certified Lover Boy track, "Papi’s Home." He explained that he had mixed feelings about him doing so, but did see some benefits to the situation.

Jordan described it as a "wild surprise," during an appearance on the We Sound Crazy Podcast, noting that no one had cleared it with him. "The content in the song, with the language and stuff like that, is stuff that's not on brand for me, but it's on brand for him. And it advanced the publishing of the original song more which allowed me to recoup faster. After Certified Lover Boy dropped, my recoupment of my publishing and royalties finally recouped after 28 years."

When the account RNB Radar shared a clip of Jordan's comments on X, fans went off on him. "The fact that he had zero agency in the matter, benefitted, and is passive aggressive is pretty bad," one user wrote. One more added: "Bro, you don’t own it. What’s the point of getting something cleared with you when you have zero authority to do it? Be happy and grateful." Another theorized: "Im betting he did that on purpose to get him paid more there’s no way an artist as established as Drake doesn’t get samples cleared beforehand."

Drake's Next Album

Looking ahead, Drake is already at work on another album. OVO artist, Smiley confirmed that he was working on the project in between takes on the “Nokia” music video shoot during a live stream earlier this week. “Even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot, during a break, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording. He’s in that crazy mode, right now," he said of Drake.