Daddy’s Home
Music
Drake Fans Are Furious With Montell Jordan's Stance On "Papi's Home"
Montell Jordan had mixed feelings about Drake sampling his song, "Daddy’s Home," for a "Certified Lover Boy" track.
By
Cole Blake
5 hrs ago
2.0K Views