Montell Jordan Net Worth 2024: What Is The "This Is How We Do It" Icon Worth?

Montell Jordan, a figure synonymous with the 90s R&B and hip-hop scene, has cultivated a net worth estimated at $15 million as of 2024, as reported by CAknowledge. Best known for his iconic hit "This Is How We Do It," Jordan's musical career spans decades, diversifying into realms beyond singing, including songwriting, producing, and, more recently, pastoral work. His journey from the top of the charts to the pulpit paints a multifaceted picture of talent and transformation.

Born on December 3, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, Montell Jordan demonstrated a profound affinity for music early in life. Growing up in a church-going family, he honed his musical skills in a spiritual environment, which later significantly influenced his career path. Jordan attended Pepperdine University, where he pursued a degree in communications but continued to nurture his passion for music. His breakout came in 1995 with the release of "This Is How We Do It," a song that topped the Billboard charts and became a defining anthem of its era.

Peak Music Career

Montell Jordan poses during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 11, 1995 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Montell Jordan's debut album, also titled This Is How We Do It, achieved platinum status, cementing his place in the music industry. He followed up with a series of albums including More..., Let's Ride, and Get It On...Tonite. Each of these records featured collaborations with other prominent artists and showcased Jordan's versatility as an artist. His smooth transition from upbeat party anthems to soulful R&B ballads illustrated his adaptability and appeal, keeping his name relevant in the competitive music landscape of the 90s and early 2000s.

Transition To Ministry

CORAL GABLES, FL - MARCH 11: Montell Jordan preforms live on stage during the. 2023 Freestyle Explosion Throw Back Jam at Watsco Center on March 11, 2023, also in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

In a surprising career turn, Montell Jordan stepped away from the music industry in 2010 to devote himself to religion. He became a licensed minister and took a position at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia. This shift was not merely a career change but a personal transformation. It further reflects his deep-rooted values and the influence of his early life in the church. Jordan has since utilized his platform and musical talent to lead worship and youth outreach programs, combining his passion for music with his commitment to faith.

Legacy & Influence

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Montell Jordan performs during the V101 Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Montell Jordan's legacy in music and his influence as a cultural icon are indelible. His work has inspired numerous artists and continues to be celebrated in various retrospectives and musical callbacks to the 90s era. Beyond his chart-topping hits, his decision to transition into ministry has also shaped his narrative as a public figure, portraying a path of significant personal and professional evolution. His ongoing influence in music and ministry underscores the breadth of his impact, spanning entertainment and community service.