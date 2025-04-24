Slipknot Singer Corey Taylor Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar With Brief Acoustic Cover Of "TV Off"

BY Cole Blake 1367 Views
Pinkpop Festival - Day Two
LANDGRAAF, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 22: Corey Taylor performs during the Pinkpop Festival on June 22, 2024 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. (Photo by Didier Messens/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar's single, "TV Off," has remained one of the most popular songs off of his latest album, "GNX."

Slipknot's Corey Taylor teased a brief cover of Kendrick Lamar's GNX track, "TV Off," during a set at the Spookala convention in Florida. For the acoustic performance, he asked fans to help him sing along to the popular track.

“I put something together very special,” Taylor told the crowd, as caught by Complex. “I tried to change this up because I don’t really do this a lot anymore so I wanted to do something special and get something that was kind of like a singalong. I’d like to know, would you guys like to help me sing a song? Alright, this first one is not by me but if you know it, help me sing along.”

After starting off with, “All I ever wanted was a black Grand National/F*ck being rational," he cut off the performance. Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the cover. When Spin Magazine shared it on Instagram, one user wrote: "All I see is one artist shouting out another. Love the respect between folks from different genres." Another disagreed, writing: "I lowkey don’t like this, his music is good but this hurt me."

"TV Off" wasn't the only cover he performed either. At one point, he interrupted himself to launch into the Violent Femmes’ track, “Add It Up.” He further hit on songs by Nine Inch Nails, Incubus, Foo Fighters, and Chappell Roan.

Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour

Corey Taylor's cover of "TV Off" comes as Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently kicked off their co-headlining Grand National Tour. Their first show was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, last weekend. In the coming months, they'll be performing a total of 39 shows across North America and Europe. The tour will wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden in August.

As for "TV Off," the song has proven to be one of the most popular tracks off of GNX. It currently ranks at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

