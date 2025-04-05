Duckwrth Tells The Story Of The "All American F⭐ckBoy" On His Newest Album

Duckwrth is one of those artists who never likes to stay in place sonically. He's put out music in a bevy of different genres such as electronic, house, hip-hop, R&B, and more. Well, he's incorporating those latter two along with some alternative rock and pop on his latest album. It's titled All American F⭐ckBoy and follows up on his 2022 project, Chrome Bull. However, it's more recently replacing the latter's 2023 deluxe. So far, it's been resonating with fans and songs like "Toxic Romantic, "Hurricane J.I.M.," "Grey Scale," and "Had Enough" being the standouts.
When listening to the 21-song effort, which features spoken word bits from LaKeith Stanfield, IDK, Tommy Newport, and more, there's some clear influences. Most notably Green Day when he taps into his more rock aesthetic on tracks like "Toxic Romantic," parts of "LA Traffic," just to name a couple examples. The concept of All American F⭐ckBoy focuses on growth, infidelity, and self-discovery. Particularly through the lense of someone who doesn't always make the smartest decisions. In an interview with toBe, Duckwrth explains the personal experiences that helped shape this album. "A big portion of me making this project is about giving my backstory and telling everyone how I became my version of a f*ckboy. I was definitely shown bad examples of commitment at an early age and was cheated on pretty harshly. Those experiences created a level of distrust with other people, distrust with men and distrust with women."
Duckwrth All American F⭐ckBoy
All American F⭐ckBoy Tracklist:
- chapter 1* with LaKeith Stanfield
- Toxic Romantic
- the pull up*
- Ken Doll with Tanarelle
- Escapist
- Fell Off The Earth with Tommy Newport
- chapter 2*
- Grey Scale
- H*e Phase
- Patrick
- LA Traffic
- Pitbull with IDK
- hedonism* with LaKeith Stanfield
- Had Enough
- chapter 3* with LaKeith Stanfield
- June 1st
- Permanent Vacation
- I'm Stressed
- Hurricane J.I.M.
- I'm Really Changing with Sherwyn
- Temporary Pleasures with LaKeith Stanfield