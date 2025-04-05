Duckwrth Tells The Story Of The "All American F⭐ckBoy" On His Newest Album

California multi-hyphenate Duckwrth is back with a mixture of alternative rock, R&B, pop, and hip-hop on his latest album.

When listening to the 21-song effort, which features spoken word bits from LaKeith Stanfield, IDK, Tommy Newport, and more, there's some clear influences. Most notably Green Day when he taps into his more rock aesthetic on tracks like "Toxic Romantic," parts of "LA Traffic," just to name a couple examples. The concept of All American F⭐ckBoy focuses on growth, infidelity, and self-discovery. Particularly through the lense of someone who doesn't always make the smartest decisions. In an interview with toBe, Duckwrth explains the personal experiences that helped shape this album. "A big portion of me making this project is about giving my backstory and telling everyone how I became my version of a f*ckboy. I was definitely shown bad examples of commitment at an early age and was cheated on pretty harshly. Those experiences created a level of distrust with other people, distrust with men and distrust with women."

Duckwrth is one of those artists who never likes to stay in place sonically. He's put out music in a bevy of different genres such as electronic, house, hip-hop, R&B, and more. Well, he's incorporating those latter two along with some alternative rock and pop on his latest album. It's titled All American F⭐ckBoy and follows up on his 2022 project, Chrome Bull. However, it's more recently replacing the latter's 2023 deluxe. So far, it's been resonating with fans and songs like "Toxic Romantic, "Hurricane J.I.M.," "Grey Scale," and "Had Enough" being the standouts.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.