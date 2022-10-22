Duckwrth can do it all: his hits have included rap bangers, buttery-smooth R&B, and now Kaytranada-esque house jams. The rapper and singer-songwriter from South Central, California has dropped a new eight-track project for fans: CHROME BULL. Compared to his previous work like 2020’s “SuperGood,” this newest album is dance-heavy, with a lot of emphasis on house grooves, deep kicks, funky basslines, and woozy synth work. He’s also dropped music videos for the album’s tracks “Power Power” with Shaun Ross and “Ce Soir” with Syd of The Internet fame.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Features on the album also include singers CLAY and GAWD. These make for beautiful vocal performances on the album that continue to build out the project’s sonic pallet, from Syd’s understated verse on “Ce Soir,” to CLAY’s soaring proclamations on “Beg,” and finally GAWD’s soulful delivery on “Pray.” Duckwrth’s own presence on his album is quite varied, riding these bops with rap verses, R&B runs, or a mix of both. There’s a joyfulness and charisma on display that is par the course for the 33-year-old’s eccentric style, but it’s never been more palpable than within the context of a disco-ball-lit dance floor.

Speaking of that dance, CHROME BULL also offers different takes on the house formula that keep the scant tracklist from falling too deep into deja-vus and repetition. The album begins with a straightforward house bop courtesy of “11:30,” but by the time we hit “Sneaky,” the album lets its slight dancehall influences take more of a spotlight. “Super Saiyan” is a darker synth-pop jam that has a very subtle ’80s tinge, “Pray” is heavily inspired by drum ‘n bass rhythms, and “Power Power” with Shaun Ross adds a heavy, bassy funk to the mix to nod to techno music.

Starting with his 2021 single “4K” and his feature on TeaMarr’s “Specific,” it seems that Duckwrth is working with more optimistic and up-tempo sounds these days. No matter what side of his artistry and talent you enjoy the most, CHROME BULL has some fire tracks for you. You can find the new house project on your preferred streaming service, and check out its tracklist and streaming links below.

Tracklist