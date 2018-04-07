DUCKWRTH
- MixtapesDuckwrth Is Back With New Project, "CHROME BULL"The multi-genre singer is expanding his sonic horizons once more, delving further into house and electronic dance music.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- NewsDuckwrth Teams Up With Phabo For "4K"Duckwrth drops off an ode to post-pandemic jubilance with his new single "4K," featuring an appearance from Phabo. ByMitch Findlay2.8K Views
- NewsDuckwrth's New Album Is "SuperGood"Duckwrth releases his new album "SuperGood," featuring EARTHGANG, Jean Deaux, Kyle Dion, and more.ByAlex Zidel3.0K Views
- NewsDUCKWRTH Comes Through With Inspiring New Single "Find A Way"During these troubling times, DUCKWRTH has come through with an uplifting new song.ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- NewsDUCKWRTH Returns With New Song & Video "Crush"Listen to Duckwrth's new song & video "Crush."ByKevin Goddard2.6K Views
- Music VideosDuckwrth Drops Off Visual To "Sallie Mae" Ft. NoMBeThe artist continues to promote his latest project, "THE FALLING MAN."ByErika Marie802 Views
- Music VideosDUCKWRTH Shares "The Falling Man" Short FilmDUCKWRTH pairs his new project with a short film.ByMilca P.1106 Views
- NewsDUCKWRTH Drops His Strikingly Intense "The Falling Man" EPDuckwrth returns to drop off a completed project: his dark and intense EP "The Falling Man".Byhnhh4.4K Views
- NewsDuckwrth Grabs Rico Nasty & Medasin For "LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT"Duckwrth releases his new single "LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT."ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views
- NewsDUCKWRTH Debuts New Song "UNSTATUS QUO"The new track is in collaboration with Palms Casino. ByChantilly Post2.6K Views
- Music VideosDUCKWRTH Takes Us To Church In "SOPRANO" VideoDUCKWRTH drops the newness.ByMilca P.1326 Views
- Music VideosDUCKWRTH Drops Off "Fall Back" VideoDUCKWRTH returns with new visuals.ByMilca P.1403 Views
- Music VideosDUCKWRTH Juxtaposes Romance With Brutal Fisticuffs In "Boy"DUCKWRTH's new visuals for "Boy" stars Mette Towley as an utter badass. ByMitch Findlay1249 Views
- Music VideosDUCKWRTH Leads A High-Speed Chase In The Desert In "Tamagotchi" VideoDUCKWRTH pops out with new visualsByMilca P.3.1K Views