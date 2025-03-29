Lil Peep's Estate Releases Polished Version Of Treasured Loosie "JUST IN CASE"

Lil Peep fans (at least a certain sector of them) are calling this his best unreleased work and we see the argument for it.

Liza Womack, the mother of Lil Peep, has been taking great care of her late son's musical legacy since his passing almost eight years ago. However, there is someone within the artist's circle that fans (and supposedly Liza) don't like. That would be SinceWhen, a musician who has collaborated with Peep a ton in the past and is also a member of a group called Money Posse. A few years ago, he shared a ton of unreleased Peep snippets on social media. One of them was this track that's out now, "JUST IN CASE." Per Genius, SinceWhen even played it at length at Hoodfest, a festival in Finland. Because of this, fans of the New York native have despised him, especially after allegedly ignoring Liza's requests to not do so. About four years after SinceWhen's joyride, a Discord user leaked the track again.

They claimed to have made a deal with the Money Posse talent to acquire it. However, the person allegedly never paid him. Now, just several months after that, "JUST IN CASE" is now here and in its finished glory. This Lil Peep record has been highly sought after and is viewed as a holy grail. There was speculation on whether this was going to be on his popular project, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1. That turned out to be false. Some are calling this his best snippet of all time and others are going as far as to claim this will be his most popular in due time. It's got the catchy melody and chorus, a thrilling instrumental, and easy-to-remember lyrics. That sounds like a recipe for success to us as well. But hopefully, those close to Lil Peep continue to respect his mom and his artistry. It's a big ask, but he deserves that, at least.

Lil Peep "JUST IN CASE"

Quotable Lyrics:

