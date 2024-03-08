Lil Peep's Estate Shares Three Recordings On New EP "HATE ME"

Even after Lil Peep's tragic passing back in November of 2017, the fans have continued to show immense support. A huge reason for this is because of the rapper's mother Liza Womack. She had a sweet message for the undying supporters when she helped rollout the original version of Come Over When You're Sober , Pt. 2. "I encourage Gus’s fans to enjoy the music that Gus created, listened to, and loved." It was clear that they had a beautiful and loving mother/son relationship and it makes it all the more saddening that he is still not with us today.

To help carry on the spirit of Lil Peep, his team has just put out a short project called HATE ME. It is an EP with three tracks, all recorded back in October of 2016. For context, that is when Peep released his first two projects, crybaby and HELLBOY. According to Genius, these recordings were pushed by First Access Entertainment, a UK-founded company that has its subsidiary label called Access Records.

Read More: Kanye West Delivers Update On "Vultures 2" As Fans Rip Him Apart For Yet Another Late Album

Listen To HATE ME By Lil Peep

Apparently, they wanted Lil Peep to go more radio-friendly and mainstream with these tracks. But, they encouraged him to keep the same lyrical content we are used to hearing from the emo rap legend. It features two "og versions" for "Spotlight" and "Hate Me." The first of the two was a track with EDM superstar Marshmello, while the latter was on Come Over When You're Sober , Pt. 2.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, HATE ME, by Lil Peep? Is this some of his strongest posthumous material yet, why or why not? What is your favorite song and why? Was he the best emo rapper in the game, or does he still hold that title? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Peep. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

HATE ME Tracklist:

Spotlight - og version Looking For You Hate Me - og version

Read More: Lil Nas X Previews New Track With NSFW Lyrics About High School, Internet Says It Has Had Enough

[Via]