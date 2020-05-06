posthumous music
- MixtapesLil Peep's Estate Shares Three Recordings On New EP "HATE ME"These are recordings from 2016 and his attempt at going more "mainstream."By Zachary Horvath
- TechYoung Guru Warns Timbaland After He Reveals Plans To Support AI MusicGuru is "on the side of the Luddites" in this debate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPop Smoke's Next Album Title Was Just Announced By Steven VictorYou just gotta have faith. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPop Smoke's Unreleased Music Is Hidden In Posters Around NYC & Los AngelesFans around the cities will get the chance to exclusively hear upcoming music from the late rapper. By Madusa S.
- MusicPop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label HeadThe rapper's label confirmed the late Canarsie artist has more posthumous music on the way. By Madusa S.
- MusicJuice WRLD & Pop Smoke Posthumously Hold Top Spots On Apple MusicDeceased hip-hop stars Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke prove their legacies will live on forever after they occupied the #1 and #2 spots on Apple Music with their posthumous albums "Legends Never Die" and "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," respectively.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPop Smoke's Family & Steven Victor Give Update On New Music ReleasesSteven Victor, the man who signed Pop Smoke, along with the late rapper's family announced their plans to release new posthumous music.By Lynn S.