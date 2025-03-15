Trademark Da Skydiver & Big K.R.I.T. Are Making Moves On "Pushing Buttons"

Trademark Da Skydiver is keeping the momentum going this weekend with his Big K.R.I.T.-assisted single, "Pushing Buttons." The New Orleans rapper and member of Curren$y's Jet Life collective is fresh off a solo release in "Drop Point" last month. He's also maintaining his productivity after sharing Bags Offshore. It was the veteran's second project of 2024 following SV SZN. The December LP saw him recruit Smoke DZA, his Louisiana brethren in Young Roddy and Curren$y, and Cuba Chris. Speaking of which, the latter appears to be on "Pushing Buttons" as well, but as an uncredited feature.
On this cut, Trademark Da Skydiver and Big K.R.I.T. trade verses about hitting all the right buttons in terms of getting serious money and fame. "You got the blues while I'm countin' these blues / N****s won't be me, can't walk in my shoes / M.V.P. playin' by different rules." It's an intoxicating listen too thanks to the darker and woozier instrumentation. It's got that Southern fried feeling to it. Overall, "Pushing Buttons" is one you can space out and get high to. Or if you are needing some motivation for a workout, it can work in that setting. But it's also perfect for those late-night cruises. In the end, Trademark Da Skydiver made a versatile record, and we are happy to see him dropping quality.
Trademark Da Skydiver & Big K.R.I.T. "Pushing Buttons"
Quotable Lyrics:
Breakin' in Young Krizzle on the way (Way)
The grill on shine, candy paint, drip-drip on mine
Ten percent on the things, just the block out of hate (Block out of hate)
I'm presidential with the button pushin', knockin' all down with the bass
Mix it out 'til it quake on they forehead
Get your ho starvin' for game, she for sure fed (Fed)