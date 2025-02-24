A$AP Rocky Acquittal Allows Him To Move Forward With Acquiring Tranmere Rovers Soccer Team

A$AP Rocky is edging closer to acquiring League Two football club Tranmere Rovers after being acquitted of felony assault charges in Los Angeles. Pretty Lord Flacko was found not guilty of two counts of assault stemming from a 2021 dispute. A jury deliberated for just three hours before delivering the verdict. Overcome with emotion, Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, rushed to embrace his supporters, losing his balance in the process. "Thank y’all for saving my life," he told jurors as they exited the courtroom.

Rocky’s potential investment in Tranmere Rovers links to his attorney Joe Tacopina. Tacopina's history in football club ownership includes involvement with Roma, Bologna, Venezia, and currently, Serie C side SPAL. His tenure at SPAL has not been without controversy, including a three-month suspension for a late payment violation, which has reportedly delayed the Tranmere takeover.

A$AP Rocky Acquittal

Rocky is part of a consortium seeking to acquire an 80% stake in Tranmere, valued at approximately 15 million. Indonesian investors Santini Group would retain their minority share. Tranmere chairman Mark Palios previously acknowledged that Rocky’s involvement could bring a touch of glamour but emphasized that it was not crucial to the deal. "Whether he brings A$AP Rocky in or not is his decision," Palios said. The growing trend of American celebrities investing in lower-league football clubs has gained momentum in recent years. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revitalized Wrexham, while NFL legend Tom Brady took a stake in Birmingham City. NFL star JJ Watt invested in Burnley, and Leeds United attracted backers like Will Ferrell, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.