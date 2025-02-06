Kendrick Lamar Predicted Grammy Success With Eerily Prophetic Lyrics

Kendrick Lamar cleaned up on Sunday. The rapper won five Grammy Awards including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. It was an astounding showcase, and one that solidified Lamar's status as an icon. One would assume a Grammy sweep like this would be beyond an artist's wildest dreams. The thing is, K. Dot predicted his historic night over a decade ago. Eagle-eyed fans recalled a bonus track off his debut album, and were shocked to discover that the lyrics perfectly aligned with his "Not Like Us" success.

The lyrics in question are on the song "Now or Never." The Mary J. Blige duet was a bonus track on Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and remains one of the least-discussed on the entire album. Kendrick Lamar used it to effectively lay out his 2025 game plan, though. "I see myself performing there. Sold out shows where the room is packed," he raps. "Sitting at the Grammys, winning five awards. See myself on big billboards." It's perfectly aligned with what happened to Kendrick Lamar on Grammy night, down to the number. Only it's the basis of a song that came out in 2012. Spooky.

Kendrick Lamar Predicted Five Grammy Wins Back In 2012

The parallels are even more prophetic when one considers the guest features on Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. Dr. Dre appeared on the album twice, and he celebrated Lamar's Grammy wins in the crowd. Then there is Drake, the target of the rapper's already classic "Not Like Us" diss. Drizzy rapped on "Poetic Justice," one of the album's biggest singles. Fans took to social media to voice their shock over how accurate the "Now or Never" lyrics proved to be. Kendrick Lamar already has plenty of Grammys under his belt, but it is especially eerie the way all the pieces came together.