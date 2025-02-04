Jada Kingdom Treats Fans To Sultry New Single "Only You"

This one is primed for the summer.

Jada Kingdom has steadily been building a buzz since her 2017 single "Love Situations." Her particular blend of dancehall and R&B is perfectly suited to a post-"One Dance" world, and her songs have been consistently strong. "Only You" is the latest piece of evidence. Jada Kingdom treats fans to a bouncy and heartfelt burner about lust and finding the right partner. It doesn't break new ground, but it's exactly the kind of song you want to hear with a title like "Only You."

Jada Kingdom's beat selection is excellent here. "Only You" has a musical backdrop that is sultry but tinged with sadness. The piano keys that underpin the drum pattern suggest heartbreak. Especially with the filtered effect that they're put through. Jada Kingdom carries the song, however. Her vocals are able to take center stage given the subtlety of the music. Lyrically, there's a focus on seduction and sexuality that's perfectly suited to Kingdom's delivery. "Only You" is the sort of song you discover on a playlist and make sure to save. Hopefully a full album is coming soon.

Jada Kingdom Shines On Her First Song Of 2025

Quotable Lyrics:

Only only you can
Get me wetter than a bloodclaat damn
Grip yuh tight like me mek a fist and
Feel like you drop inna quick sand

