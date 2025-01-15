Future & Zaytoven Were Locked In Together On "Lay Up"

Pluto and Zaytoven have plenty of hits in their collective catalog.

She came out the ceiling, no clothes on (No clothes) I hit her hood with them clothes on me (Clothes) A gram of that good have your nose runnin' (Your nose) I f***ed her so good, had her nose runnin' (Her nose runnin') It's cold in the hood like a nose run (A nose run) I put her flat on her back, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

The early to mid-2010s was when Pluto and Zaytoven were really locked in and it was evident in 2015 especially. That year, the Atlanta residents put forth Beast Mode. It may be the most celebrated of the trio of mixtapes from Future's run of this, Monster , and 56 Nights. Furthermore, it was the beginning of prolific stretch for him which saw him drop four projects in total. It really helped solidify him as one of the faces of rap, especially due to how many bangers came in 2015. "Lay Up" is undoubtedly one of them with it's extremely catchy, simple yet memorable chorus, and Zay's incredible keyboard play. Revisit the now 10-year-old timeless hit below.

With how much music Future puts out, the list of producers he's got a strong rapport with is off the charts. He's got hits on hits with acts like Mike WiLL Made-It, Wheezy , DJ Esco , and of course, Metro Boomin . Due to how many he's got astounding chemistry with some are bound to be forgotten. However, it's kind of hard to not mention Zaytoven , one of his earliest collaborators. Together, they have quite the catalog, even though they haven't worked alongside one another that much over the last five years.

