Ex-Quality Control's Gloss Up Assaults Ex-Manager At Atlanta Nightclub Over Cheating Allegations

Gloss Up was throwing bows with former management team in the ATL.

Memphis rap star Gloss Up, known for her track "Check," has reportedly found herself at the center of a controversy that has shifted from professional disputes to personal conflict. A viral video circulating online suggests that tensions between Gloss Up, born Jerrica Russell, and her former manager, Tatiyana Blood, culminated in a physical altercation. Now, Blood is breaking her silence.

During an Instagram Live session on January 4, Blood confirmed the alleged assault, which she claims occurred outside Dreamz Restaurant and Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on New Year’s Day. Describing the incident, Blood said, “Out of nowhere, I was hit from behind. I didn’t see it coming at all.” She went on to detail her injuries, stating her nose was swollen, her knees scraped, and her hip bruised. Blood expressed her growing unease in the aftermath of the altercation, revealing she now fears for her safety. “I feel intimidated when I go out, not knowing if someone might be watching or following me,” she shared.

Gloss Up & Former Manager Fight Outside Atlanta Nightclub After Management Claims The Rapper Exposed Her For Cheating

Adding to the tension, Blood claimed that Gloss Up attempted to file a restraining order against her without cause. In response, Blood has reportedly filed battery charges against the rapper. Gloss Up appeared to address the accusations indirectly through her Instagram stories, writing cryptically, “Smiling so hard in a mugshot about my livelihood.” The remark has left fans speculating about her perspective on the incident.