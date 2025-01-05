Duwap Kaine Continues To Keep The Internet Rap Sound Alive With "Nobody Is Coming To Save You"

Savannah, Georgia rapper and singer Duwap Kaine has been an underground fixture in South for quite some time now. Part of the reason is because he's constantly in listeners' ears. He's got a new project or single out every other couple of days it seems. Additionally, it's the type of hip-hop music he creates that keeps folks coming back for more. He's bringing a bit of nostalgia to the table if you have never heard his material before. He's great at taking that internet/cloud rap sound and keeping it mostly intact. You can sort of think of him as a modern-day Lil B. Artists like Nettspend, evilgiane, and others of Surf Gang affiliation are the current reincarnations we would say.
In 2024, Duwap Kaine was all over the place, including one of our end of the year lists. His ninth(!) project, I Am Not A Human Being, wound up placing 35th in our "Top 40 Hottest Albums Of 2024." He had quite a remarkable run and we felt one of his many offerings was deserving of a spot. 2025 figures to be another bustling year for the soon-to-be 23-year-old talent too, so we wouldn't be surprised if he makes a future list. Nobody Is Coming To Save You is his first opportunity to make a good impression and its apparently his 46th overall project according to Genius. It's a trimmer 12-song offering and it's all Duwap Kaine. Check it out below.
Nobody Is Coming To Save You - Duwap Kaine
Nobody Is Coming To Save You Tracklist:
- S***tin' On Dey A**
- No Going Broke
- Savannah Georgia
- Old Her
- Lil Bruh
- Fast Money
- Relax
- Girl Down
- Nobody Is Coming To Save You
- Jetpack
- One
- Reward