SZA Introduces Us To "LANA" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Happy holidays to all those who celebrate, and if you don't, we still have a gift for you. Our latest R&B Season playlist update rounded up all the best genre-adjacent releases from this week for your convenience, and we have a massive one to start off with. SZA finally released her SOS Deluxe: LANA after months of teases and multiple delays, and fans loved the wealth of new material that's worth a whole new LP. It's got plenty of compelling highlights, such as a melancholy and ethereal electric guitar ballad on "Drive" and the more sensual, dreamy, and gentle "Diamond Boy (DTM)."

On the topic of sultry R&B, Jeremih decided to give this sound some unique, albeit seasonally corny changes on his new single, "Secret Santa." Other than singing about taking stockings off and all the gifts that he's going to give his partner, he fits the theme with light pianos, wintery chimes and bells, and even a slight drill swing to this record that surprised us on impact. All in all, it makes for a pretty unique Christmas song, even if it leans into its focus in a somewhat silly way.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we have more classic approaches to highlight outside of this holiday time, such as Chase Shakur's snap-driven "FOCUS ON ME." In contrast to other vocal treatments on this playlist update, this cut's performance is more airy, breathy, and atmospheric, which pairs well with the synth pads and occasionally popping percussion. All of this makes for a hypnotizing song that prompts its own title, as some calming strings and electronic embellishments towards the end ascend this record into a higher plane.