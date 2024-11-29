Russ Gets Nostalgic And Thankful On Soulful "SSX Tricky"

Russ is back with another strong single in a relatively quiet year for him.

Russ has been a fixture in the hip-hop scene since the early 2010s. Since debuting with his album Velvet in 2011, he has released fifteen more projects, his most recent being SANTIAGO last August. Though his time in the mainstream was short, Russ has built an unwavering fanbase through the years. One so consistent that he can tour regularly and put out new music multiple times a year. "SSX Tricky" is his latest track, taking its name from the PS2/Xbox video game. The accompanying video shows Russ playing the iconic game on the couch in what is meant to be a basement while he raps the lyrics.

The track feels nostalgic, with a beat (produced by DVNT) that features a prominent slowed-down soul sample. On the hook, Russ talks about being a 90s baby, giving a shoutout to Trish Stratus, who he cites as his first crush. From there, he talks about his childhood, before pivoting into more modern subjects. He also throws in a Demon Slayer reference for good measure. The second verse is Russ reflecting on his career and some of his biggest accomplishments so far, like performing at Barclays Center. He does some flexing, and ensures he's going to "talk game until he's old, Hubie Brown" (the legendary 91-year-old Hall of Fame basketball coach and broadcaster who recently announced plans to retire from ESPN at the end of this NBA season). Overall, the track is a solid thank you to his fans and a reiteration that Russ doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. Check out "SSX Tricky" below.

Russ - "SSX Tricky"

Quotable Lyrics: