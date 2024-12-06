Russ Asks "How Long" On Contemplative And Reflective New Single

Russ is quite consistent these days.

Russ is back with another new single. He dropped a single last week called "SSX Tricky," named after the popular mid-2000s video game. That was a more soulful track, with Russ looking inward and reflecting on his childhood and music come up. It was a high-quality track, seemingly attached to an album rollout, though it is unclear when that album is dropping. "How Long" is more melodramatic in nature, with a beat that borders on lo-fi and a much more restrained delivery than the confidence he exuded on "SSX Tricky."

"How Long" sees Russ reflecting on an old flame, wondering out loud how long it will take for her to get over him. Of course, he is not over her and it shows in every line. He talks about his house feeling "twice as big" without her and the emptiness that comes with a breakup. He wishes for her (whoever she may be) to be back by his side, as nothing he does alone can compare to the partnership he had. It's a well-put-together track with some emotions behind it. It will be another good song for his album, assuming there is a new one on the way, which seems to be the case. Check out "How Long" and its accompanying music video below.

Russ - How Long

