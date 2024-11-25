Diddy Allegedly Acted Like A "Jerk" During "SNL" Appearance

Diddy allegedly wanted the studio shutdown while he rehearsed.

Diddy allegedly acted like a "jerk" while appearing on Saturday Night Live in 1998, according to former cast member Ana Gasteyer. Gasteyer recalled meeting the Bad Boy mogul during a recent interview on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. She explained that Diddy requested the studio be on lockdown as he rehearsed his single, “Come With Me,” featuring a sample from the iconic Led Zeppelin song, “Kashmir.”

“You can spot the five jerks in my six years there [from 1996 to 2002]. They’d come in, and suddenly it’d be, ‘So-and-so is in the building, everyone stay in your dressing rooms,’” Gasteyer said on the show. “It makes sense for a president, but otherwise? No. This is our house. For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set.”

Diddy Performs During The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

She explained that Will Ferrell then decided to dress up as a character named Ron to lighten the mood. “I have video from the control room,” Gasteyer recalled. “Sean Combs is rapping, with that ‘da-na-na, da-na-na’ Kashmir riff, and here comes Ron wandering around looking totally lost. It’s the best thing ever because, honestly, imagine interrupting Combs—a guy whose whole image was built on exaggerated importance—with Ron. (Combs) was absolutely uncomfortable, but it was so perfect. It exposed how overblown all of the seriousness was.” Ferrell previously recalled the incident during an interview with Vulture in 2020.

