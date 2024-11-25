Diddy Allegedly Acted Like A "Jerk" During "SNL" Appearance

Diddy allegedly acted like a "jerk" while appearing on Saturday Night Live in 1998, according to former cast member Ana Gasteyer. Gasteyer recalled meeting the Bad Boy mogul during a recent interview on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. She explained that Diddy requested the studio be on lockdown as he rehearsed his single, “Come With Me,” featuring a sample from the iconic Led Zeppelin song, “Kashmir.”
“You can spot the five jerks in my six years there [from 1996 to 2002]. They’d come in, and suddenly it’d be, ‘So-and-so is in the building, everyone stay in your dressing rooms,’” Gasteyer said on the show. “It makes sense for a president, but otherwise? No. This is our house. For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set.”
Diddy Performs During The MTV Video Music Awards
She explained that Will Ferrell then decided to dress up as a character named Ron to lighten the mood. “I have video from the control room,” Gasteyer recalled. “Sean Combs is rapping, with that ‘da-na-na, da-na-na’ Kashmir riff, and here comes Ron wandering around looking totally lost. It’s the best thing ever because, honestly, imagine interrupting Combs—a guy whose whole image was built on exaggerated importance—with Ron. (Combs) was absolutely uncomfortable, but it was so perfect. It exposed how overblown all of the seriousness was.” Ferrell previously recalled the incident during an interview with Vulture in 2020.
Ana Gasteyer Recalls Diddy's "Saturday Night Live" Appearance
Gasteyer's comments come as Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Check out Ana Gasteyer's full appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast below.
