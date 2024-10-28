Darren Waller Details What Life Has Been Like Lately On "Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass"

Darren Waller seems to be all about sharing his personal bouts with his fans because he's doing just that on Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass. It's his newest EP of 2024, and it boasts four tracks, and one lead single. The latter is "This Too Shall Pass," which sees the ex-NFL star sing and rap passionately over a moody and forlorn beat about his struggles. However, on the uplifting chorus, he knows that things are going to improve over time. It's also a message to his supporters and it feels like a real heart-to-heart moment on the record.
All of the themes and messages present on Internal Wafare really evoke a quote that Waller had in a recent press release. He says, "The title of this project accurately depicts what 2024 has been like for me. Lots of change has brought about all kinds of thoughts, emotions, and mood swings that have been overwhelming at times. At the same time, those have made room for greater clarity, allowing me to see all the good in my life and to know I’m right where I’m supposed to be." There has definitely been a lot of moving pieces for Waller this year, as he shockingly retired from professional football after just nine years and also divorced from WNBA star Kelsey Plum following a year of marriage. These are major life shifts, but he's battled tested and confident that he's moving in the right direction on this EP.
Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass - Darren Waller
Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass Tracklist:
- Internal Warfare
- This Too Shall Pass
- Main Attraction
- 100 Meters