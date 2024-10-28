Darren Waller Details What Life Has Been Like Lately On "Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass"

Waller continues to release music that means a lot to him.

All of the themes and messages present on Internal Wafare really evoke a quote that Waller had in a recent press release. He says, "The title of this project accurately depicts what 2024 has been like for me. Lots of change has brought about all kinds of thoughts, emotions, and mood swings that have been overwhelming at times. At the same time, those have made room for greater clarity, allowing me to see all the good in my life and to know I’m right where I’m supposed to be." There has definitely been a lot of moving pieces for Waller this year, as he shockingly retired from professional football after just nine years and also divorced from WNBA star Kelsey Plum following a year of marriage. These are major life shifts, but he's battled tested and confident that he's moving in the right direction on this EP.

Darren Waller seems to be all about sharing his personal bouts with his fans because he's doing just that on Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass. It's his newest EP of 2024, and it boasts four tracks, and one lead single. The latter is "This Too Shall Pass," which sees the ex-NFL star sing and rap passionately over a moody and forlorn beat about his struggles. However, on the uplifting chorus, he knows that things are going to improve over time. It's also a message to his supporters and it feels like a real heart-to-heart moment on the record.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.