Kelsey Plum And Darren Waller Split After One Year Of Marriage

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller have called it quits. The two athletes filed a joint petition for divorce tuesday in Nevada after one year of marriage. The Las Vegas Aces Point Guard and the NFL tight-end got married in March 2023. The two celebrated Plums WNBA championship together in October. Things obviously took a turn and the decision is an emotional one for the two of them.

Months of conjecture over Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller's marital status have come to an end. The divorce petition has put a stop to and confirmed the speculation that has been swirling around. Talk of the couple being in a bad place started to ramp up when Waller uploaded a video on TikTok in January, where he lip-synced lyrics to a clip of The Delfonics' "Think It Over." Fans immediately thought something was up because of the lyrics of the song and Waller's own mental health history. “When ya girl bout to leave you,” was the video's caption. Waller said it was a joke, but there was clearly something going on.

Read More: Darren Waller Net Worth 2024: What Is The NFL Star Worth?

Kelsey Plum Speaks Out On Divorce From Darren Waller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts with husband Darren Waller after defeating the New York Liberty during Game Four of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kelsey Plum addressed the news on her Instagram Story. The WNBA star said in the story, “I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go." She continued, “One day, I’ll share my story. Today is not that day.” There aren't many details on the split except speculation. Furthermore, there will probably be more information once Plum or Waller are comfortable enough to discuss their divorce. Keeping it private is perfectly fine, but it looks like there was a lot going on behind the scenes.

Kelsey Plum is gearing up to defend the WNBA title with the Las Vegas Aces. There will be significantly more eyes on the WNBA this season with the arrival of Caitlin Clark. The WNBA kicks off this May. Darren Waller is currently on the New York Giants. Also, Waller is in the offseason, but before you know NFL training camp will begin. Ultimately, it's a sad story to hear about a couple getting divorced, but it's probably best for both parties to move on.

Read White: Kelsey Plum Net Worth 2024: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

[via]