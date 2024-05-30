Darren Waller Drops Music Video About His Recent Divorce Featuring A Fake Kelsey Plum

Waller is trying to send a message to his ex-wife.

Just a few months after his divorce from WNBA player Kelsey Plum was filed, NY Giants tight end and musician Darren Waller is sharing details about his former relationships through song. "Who Knew (Her Perspective)" is Waller's most recent single, and he claims to have written it from the perspective of a lady attempting to love him. The music video features Waller talking to a woman, who many have pointed out, suspiciously looks like his ex-wife Kelsey Plum.

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to," the 31-year-old said on Thursday. He continued, "Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships." Additionally, in the music video, Waller can be seen singing to a woman. He claims it symbolizes him putting himself in her position.

Darren Waller Casts Fake Kelsey Plum In New Music Video

Darren Waller continued to describe his song, saying, "As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there." The song's title, lyrics, and music video could be a message to Plum, who claimed to be heartbroken following their April breakup. Their marriage lasted barely a year. "I walked through fire for that man," the Las Vegas Aces guard said after the news broke, "but now I see it's time to go."

Waller intends to release a whole album later this year. Furthermore, he hasn't decided if he will play football this season. Darren Waller's football future is up in the air. Kelsey Plum is balling out for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA as she looks to contribute to a three-peat this season. Overall, Waller's video is, at best, interesting, but at worst, not very good. Nevertheless, Waler seems like he is going to do what he can to get Plum back.