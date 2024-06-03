Darren Waller Addresses Retirement Rumors With A New Freestyle

It seems like Waller is all in on his music career.

Tight end with the New York Giants, Darren Waller, is putting a lot more effort into his music in the wake of fresh rumors that he may be leaving the league. Four days after releasing his most recent song and music video, Waller published a new rap about his alleged retirement and divorce from WNBA player Kelsey Plum. Now Waller has dropped a quick response to the reports surrounding his eminent retirement with a freestyle. With the Kelsey Plum debacle weighing heavy over him, Darren Waller's NFL career is expected to end after nine seasons. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Waller is anticipated to decide on his future before the New York Giants' required minicamp the following week.

There are many in the club who believe he will declare his retirement. Waller's deal is for three years, with a base salary of $10.5 million in 2024. Nevertheless, the agreement still contains no money guarantee. The Giants will bear a large financial burden from Waller's retirement. If Waller does choose to retire, they will collect a $7.9 million dead cap charge and save $6.2 million this season against the cap.

Darren Waller Drops New Song Addressing Retirement Rumours

In a recent music video, Waller discussed his romantic past and divorce from WNBA player Kelsey Plum. Waller chose an actress with Plum's physical appearance to represent his love interest in the video. Plum is the clear target of the messages from the song's title, lyrics, and music video. Following their April split, Kelsey had indicated that she was heartbroken. Hardly a year had gone by since they were married. The Las Vegas Aces guard, upon hearing the news, said, "I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go." Now, Waller seems to be going after a music career now that his marriage and NFL career are likely over.

Waller told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he was "undecided at the moment" about continuing to play football. He explained, "It's really the idea of signing up for another journey. It's tough, it's long, it requires a lot. And if you're not fully bought into every single thing of the process, it's going to be tough. I feel like, at the end of the day, you're doing guys a disservice if you're not all the way in. So those are the kinds of things I'm taking into account." Overall, it seems like Waller is enjoying music more than football.