Brandon McManus Cut By Commanders Over Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations

McManus is accused of sexually harassing two flight attendants.

The Commanders have dismissed Brandon McManus, a former Super Bowl champion who inked a lucrative free-agent contract with Washington in March after claims that he sexually assaulted two flight attendants last year. The women filed the case in Duval County, Florida, last month, alleging the following against the 32-year-old kicker. Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II claimed that McManus, the Jacksonville Jaguars' player at the time, acted inappropriately toward them. They were working on a private aircraft that the team had scheduled for September 28, 2023, in the United Kingdom.

According to Doe I in the lawsuit, McManus allegedly repeatedly grinded on her, grabbed her on many occasions, and even attempted to kiss her once. According to her, none of the acts were consenting. Doe II said that on the same aircraft, McManus had behaved similarly toward her. In the lawsuit, each requested undisclosed damages. Nevertheless, the Commanders ousted McManus on Sunday without providing an explanation. However, earlier this week, they issued a statement on the lawsuit in which they stated that they "take allegations of this nature very seriously."

Brandon McManus Cut Over Recent Sexual Assault Allegations

The accusations were deemed "absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false" by Brandon McManus's lawyer, Brett R. Gallaway, following their public release. Sunday night, Gallaway released a revised statement stating that they "are disappointed with the team's decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims." "Aggressively defend and clear Brandon's name and reputation through the legal process," he continued.

The victims have requested a jury trial. Additionally, they are suing the NFL player and the Jaguars for more than $1 million in damages. The Jaguars were named by women in their complaint as well for failing to provide a safe working environment for employees and to oversee McManus. In a statement, the Jaguars stated that they were "into the matter." In 2014, McManus made his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos. Before signing with the Jaguars in 2023, he played for nine seasons in the Mile High City. He signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract earlier this year to start in 2024 with the Commanders.