Darren Waller Is Happy After Shocking Retirement And Has No Plans On Going Back To The NFL

Darren Waller is delighted with his choice to retire. He is also adamant that he will continue to feel that way. Don't expect to see the former Giants star on an NFL field in the near future. Darren Waller is delighted with his choice to retire and is adamant that he will continue to feel that way. Don't expect to see the former Giants star on an NFL field in the near future. Waller said to TMZ, "I reached a point where I don't have that 100 percent to give to the process," Waller said. "I don't think that's fair to teammates, or fans, or organizations that are expecting me to give that. That's why I came to the decision I made."

When Waller was on the field, he was a formidable presence at tight end. He hauled in 350 receptions for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns throughout his eight-year career. He was chosen for a Pro Bowl in 2020. Despite the fact that his first year in New York was rather disappointing, many had anticipated a successful season in 2024. Waller, though, stated that he is moving on and that, although he will always watch the game, train, and maintain good physical and mental health, he no longer feels the need to grind through sessions.

Darren Waller Is Happy After Shocking Retirement

Darren Waller's music career is one of his current obsessions; in fact, he's unleashing a two-part song called "Farewell" and "Choose Wisely" that's all about retiring. According to the singer, the first section delves into his celebrity and success and the pressure that goes along with it. He calls the second section "a reflection on my career and how good it has been and then a mic drop at the end." After retiring, Waller has gotten an appreciation for his music, but he hasn't seen the majority of it. He disclosed that he had changed his phone number and that very few people were using it.

What will happen to Waller's love life after this is another concern shared by many individuals. Waller and WNBA player Kelsey Plum, who had been married for just over a year, filed for divorce in April. Waller says he intends to rethink what love means to him. Additionally, he is to hope to find love again in the future. "Going into relationships, I had to be co-dependent and tap dance to please the partner," Waller said. "Or I had to self-sabotage the relationship before the other person did because of things that happened to me when I was younger. My whole definition of love has to change, and that's a lot of the work I'm doing right now."